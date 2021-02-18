Report: Eagles Trade Carson Wentz to Colts

The Eagles are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Indianapolis' 2022 second-round pick will become a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' snaps in 2021, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The pick could also become a first-rounder if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps and Indianapolis makes the playoffs.

Wentz spent the last five years in Philadelphia after being selected by the Eagles as the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $128 million deal in June 2019 and went 35–32–1 as the Eagles' starter.

Wentz's best season came in 2017 when he led the Eagles to an 11-2 start. He was forced to miss the rest of the year after suffering a torn ACL against the Rams in Week 14. Later selected to the Pro Bowl, Wentz earned a ring as the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 defeat of the Patriots, as backup Nick Foles took over at quarterback and was named Super Bowl MVP.

The following year, Wentz started in just 11 games due to his ACL recovery and a back vertebral fracture. The Eagles went 9-7 in 2019, but fell in the wild-card round after Wentz suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

Wentz's 2020 season ended in Week 13 after he was benched during the Eagles' loss to the Green Bay Packers. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts got the start for the rest of the year as the Eagles finished fourth in the NFC East (4–11–1).

The Eagles hired Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as the team's next head coach after firing Doug Pederson in the offseason. In 2020, Wentz recorded 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions on 57.4% completion in 12 games.