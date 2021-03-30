Source: NFL to Vote on a 17-Game Regular Season

NFL owners will vote on a resolution for a 17-game season in 2021 this week, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

If approved, the preseason would then be trimmed to just three games.

The schedule changes aren't the only proposals to be voted on by the NFL owners. There is also a potential change to the scheduling of international games, in which each team would play one neutral-site international game every eight seasons. This change would begin to take place in the 2022 season if approved.

International games will begin at 9 a.m. ET if the new resolution is approved. The NFL will also have the right to schedule up to four regular season games at neutral sites outside of the U.S.