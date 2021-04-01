Report: Rams' Stafford Had Surgery on Throwing Hand

SI.com
Fantasy Football Stats: Tracking 1st Round Wide Receiver Career Trajectory
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford underwent a minor, elective surgery last month on his throwing hand, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reported Thursday

The 33-year-old was seen in an Instagram video posted by his wife, Kelly Stafford, last week sporting a black brace around his right thumb while on a flight. 

According to the NFL Network, Stafford suffered ligament damage to his thumb last season with the Lions. He told the Detroit Free Press in February that he partially tore the UCL in his right thumb. 

“I had the partially torn UCL in my right thumb. I tore my UCL on my left elbow on the second-to-last play of the Houston game that nobody knew about, trying to stiff-arm a guy,” he told the newspaper. “That’s why I started wearing a sleeve on my left arm, because I had all sorts of tape underneath it, just to hold it in place. I broke my cartilage on my eighth rib in Green Bay. I also tore something [in the back of] my left knee. And then I had a subtalar right ankle sprain.”

Rodrigue reported that Stafford is expected to be “100%” by the time team activities begin later this month. 

Stafford found his way to Los Angeles after a trade between the Lions and Rams that sent quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Detroit. The deal became official in March. 

