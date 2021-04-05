Vikings DB Jeff Gladney Facing Felony Assault Charge

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney is facing felony assault charges after turning himself into Dallas County Jail on Monday.

Gladney was charged with third-degree felony family violence assault before posting a $10,000 bond, per CBS 11 in Dallas.

"We are aware of Jeff's arrest and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement on Monday. "We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing.''

Gladney is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman on April 2. He allegedly struck the woman multiple times "in the side of her ribs, in the stomach and the back," before hitting her across the head. Gladney also allegedly strangled the victim for approximately five seconds during the, per the Minnesota Star-Tribune.

Minnesota selected Gladney in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He faces a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison if convicted of felony family violence assault.