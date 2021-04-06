Report: Panthers Allowing Bridgewater to Seek a Trade

SI.com
Report: Panthers Allowing Teddy Bridgewater to Seek a Trade

Following their trade for quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday, the Panthers spoke with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and allowed him the opportunity to talk with teams to facilitate a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network, Carolina is open to Bridgewater returning to the team next season, but is also open to trying to get him to one of his preferred destinations.

Last March, the Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year contract worth $63 million. Bridgewater, 28, was reportedly guaranteed $40 million in the first two seasons of the deal. 

He started 15 games for Carolina last season, throwing for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Panthers went 4-11 in games he started and 5-11 on the season.

MAQB: How the Panthers and Jets Negotiated the Sam Darnold Trade

The Panthers gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft along with a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022 in exchange for Darnold. 

Darnold, who was selected third overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft, went 13-25 as a starter in three seasons with the team, throwing for 8,097 yards and 45 touchdowns.

After the deal, the Panthers elected to exercise Darnold's fifth-year option, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

