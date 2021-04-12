Source: Panthers Open to Drafting QB Despite Darnold Trade

Even after they spent three draft picks to acquire quarterback Sam Darnold in a trade with the Jets, the Panthers haven't checked the position off of their offseason to-do list.

Carolina is still open to picking a quarterback with the No. 8 pick in this year's draft, according to SI's Albert Breer. The Panthers' sense of urgency to find a long-term solution at that position increased when San Francisco traded up to the No. 3 pick. The team has other needs—specifically cornerback and offensive tackle—but would still consider taking the right quarterback if he was still on the board at No. 8.

General manager Scott Fitterer has a history with stockpiling at quarterback. The 47-year-old first-year GM spent two decades working with the Seahawks, both as a scout and in the front office. During his time there, he saw Seattle GM John Schneider add three quarterbacks in the 2012 offseason, all while still employing veteran starter Matt Hasselback.

That year, the Seahawks traded for Charlie Whitehurst and signed Tarvaris Jackson and Matt Flynn as free agents, with Flynn signing a three-year deal worth over $20 million that many assumed meant he would be the team's new starter. Instead, the job went to the rookie the Seahawks took in the third round: Russell Wilson.

The Panthers still have Teddy Bridgewater under contract, and picked up Darnold's fifth-year option following the trade. Bridgewater started 15 games for Carolina last season, throwing for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Darnold completed 59.6% of his passes in 12 starts for the Jets in 2021, with 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.