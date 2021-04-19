Rams Turning Beach House Into Draft HQ

The Rams appear to be gearing up for the 2021 NFL draft unlike any other team in the league. At the very least, their set-up will be the most distinctive.

On Monday, the team unveiled plans to operate their draft out of a 9,000- square-foot home in Malibu, CA. by transforming the house into their draft headquarters. Unlike other draft rooms across the league, it is well-equipped with an infinity pool and views of the Pacific Ocean.

"To complement the bold leadership of Les and Coach McVay, we continue to push the envelope in how we operate and collaborate with our partners," Lexi VonderLieth, Rams vice president of partnership marketing, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to work with Rocket Mortgage to build this stunning and first-of-its-kind Draft headquarters and set the foundation for drafting a little differently for years to come."

This season, the NFL is allowing a select number of people from each team to be together for the draft. A maximum of 10 fully vaccinated individuals will able to be in the room at once. The Rams appear to have plenty of space to spread out in their remote location.

Even though they don't have a first-round pick, the franchise looks as if they are comfortable at where they are at, at least they should be on Thursday, April 29 when the NFL draft gets underway.

More NFL Coverage: