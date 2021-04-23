Report: Chiefs Acquire Pro Bowl Tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The Chiefs are trading their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and three other draft picks to the Ravens in exchange for a package featuring offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Baltimore will now select at Nos. 27 and 31 in the first round on Thursday. The Ravens also received a third-round and fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2022, while Kansas City will receive Baltimore's 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round pick along with Brown, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown, who is expected to play left tackle for the Chiefs in 2021, is in the final year of his contract. The two-time NFL Pro Bowl tackle has played in 48 games and started 42 in his three-year NFL career.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported that Baltimore plans to replace Brown with right tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

The deal, however, won't become official until this year's draft has been completed.

Last season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked 22 times, the second-highest season total of his career.