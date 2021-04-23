Former Bears Star Steve McMichael Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael announced Friday he has been diagnosed with ALS.

McMichael, 63, played more than a decade with the Bears from 1981-93. He was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987, winning Super Bowl XX as a member of one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

"I'm glad in my life I never held back anything," McMichael told WGN's Jarrett Payton. "I went at it full bore and did a lot of things in my life."

McMichael was first diagnosed in January before receiving a second opinion. He said Friday he will end his usual public appearances due to the diagnosis, including his work with ESPN Radio in Chicago.

"Everybody’s going to be speculating ‘where’s McMichael, what’s wrong with him?'" McMichael said. "I’m here to tell everyone I’ve been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, so I’m not going to be a public figure any more.”

McMichael tallied 95 sacks in 14 NFL seasons after a standout college career at Texas. He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1995 before becoming a member of the Four Horseman in the WCW in 1996.