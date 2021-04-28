SI.com
NFL Rumors: 49ers Not Set on Mac Jones as No. 3 Pick

The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft in March, but they don't appear set on a single quarterback as the draft approaches. 

San Francisco is considering a trio of signal callers with the No. 3 pick. While Alabama QB Mac Jones has been viewed the favorite in recent weeks, the 49ers are also considering North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

"As much as the 49ers love Mac Jones, and they do, I believe that the gap between Mac Jones and the other QBs like Trey Lance has been narrowed considerably," Schefter said Wednesday. "I can tell you over the weekend they did not know who they were going to take."

Trevor Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to be selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 pick, while Zach Wilson is expected to go No. 2 to the Jets. What will happen next is anybody's guess as the draft nears.

Check out more NFL rumors below.

  • New England and Carolina have discussed a deal to give the Patriots the No. 8 pick. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)
  • The Washington Football Team could trade up from the No. 19 pick into the top 10. (Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, ESPN)
  • Penei Sewell is not expected to fall past No. 8. The Giants are a "sneaky contender" to trade up and acquire Sewell. (Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, ESPN)
  • Falcons general manager Terry  Fontenot said Wednesday Atlanta wants to land an "impact player, whether it's someone who is going to sit or is going to play on day one." (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19 on a test administered by the NFL on Tuesday and will not attend the draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Dolphins have agreed to terms to trade starting left guard Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team in a deal that includes a swap of late-round picks. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

