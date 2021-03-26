49ers Trade Up for the No. 3 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

According to Schefter, the 49ers "did not trade up with one quarterback in mind." Apparently, they like more than one player at that spot.

The 49ers just made their most aggressive move in years, maybe decades.

They traded their first-round pick this year, their first-round pick in 2022, their third-round compensatory pick in 2022 and their first-round pick in 2023 to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's three first-round picks plus a third in exchange for the opportunity to draft one franchise player.

According to Schefter, the 49ers "did not trade up with one quarterback in mind." Apparently, they like more than one player at that spot.

But it seems hard to believe the 49ers would trade four assets including three first-round picks for the opportunity to draft an offensive tackle or a wide receiver.

This move indicates the 49ers plan to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, and that Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco could come to an end soon, or just after the draft.

The 49ers probably won't have an opportunity to draft Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson -- most experts expect those two quarterbacks to be the top two picks in the draft. But the 49ers can have their choice of the rest, meaning they could take Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

Whoever the 49ers take, head coach Kyle Shanahan must really, really like the guy to mortgage so much of the 49ers' future to get him.

Shanahan and Lynch will talk to the media this coming Monday, and they'll explain their vision for this trade.

Stay tuned.