2022 NFL Draft: Location, Date for Next Year's Draft

Las Vegas, you are on the clock.

We don't yet know which team will hold the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft, but we do know where and (approximately) when it will take place. The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas sometime in late April, though the exact date has not been officially announced.

Las Vegas was originally meant to be the host city of the 2020 draft, which was instead held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL announced on April 23 of last year that the draft would head back to Las Vegas in 2022.

"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," Goodell said at the time in a statement. "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."

When the draft was first announced to be heading to Sin City, the plan was set the draft stage at the famous fountains at the Bellagio Hotel. It's unclear whether that plan is still in place, though it certainly would be a well-received development a second time around.

