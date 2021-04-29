Report: 49ers Reached Out to Packers About Possible Rodgers Trade

With the 2021 NFL draft beginning in a matter of hours, a number of teams have reached out to the Packers regarding a possible trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that the 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday about trading for Rodgers but that no formal offer was made. According to one of Pelissero's sources, there is a "zero percent chance" that Green Bay trades its franchise quarterback.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer also reported Thursday that a few teams had called the Packers about Rodgers, but did not provide specifics about any particular franchises.

Earlier this week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the franchise was committed to Rodgers "for the foreseeable future".

"Aaron's our guy," Gutekunst said Monday in a pre-draft Zoom session. "He's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future.

"We're excited about kind of the things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple years."

In last year's draft, the Packers traded the No. 30 pick and a fourth-round pick to the Dolphins for the 26th pick and selected quarterback Jordan Love. In doing so Love became the first offensive player drafted by Green Bay in the first round since 2005.

Last season, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the 2020 NFC championship game. He won his third MVP in the 2020 season and finished last season with 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

Green Bay has the No. 29 pick in Thursday's NFL draft while San Francisco has been one of the most discussed teams during this year's draft cycle, currently holding the No. 3 selection.

