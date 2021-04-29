Report: 49ers Reached Out to Packers About Possible Rodgers Trade

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: 49ers Reached Out to Packers About Possible Aaron Rodgers Trade

Author:
Publish date:

With the 2021 NFL draft beginning in a matter of hours, a number of teams have reached out to the Packers regarding a possible trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that the 49ers reached out to the Packers on Wednesday about trading for Rodgers but that no formal offer was made. According to one of Pelissero's sources, there is a "zero percent chance" that Green Bay trades its franchise quarterback.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer also reported Thursday that a few teams had called the Packers about Rodgers, but did not provide specifics about any particular franchises.

Earlier this week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the franchise was committed to Rodgers "for the foreseeable future".

"Aaron's our guy," Gutekunst said Monday in a pre-draft Zoom session. "He's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. 

"We're excited about kind of the things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple years."

In last year's draft, the Packers traded the No. 30 pick and a fourth-round pick to the Dolphins for the 26th pick and selected quarterback Jordan Love. In doing so Love became the first offensive player drafted by Green Bay in the first round since 2005. 

Last season, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the 2020 NFC championship game. He won his third MVP in the 2020 season and finished last season with 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions. 

Green Bay has the No. 29 pick in Thursday's NFL draft while San Francisco has been one of the most discussed teams during this year's draft cycle, currently holding the No. 3 selection. 

More NFL Draft Coverage:

Rosenberg: Trevor Lawrence Is Out to Prove Absolutely Nothing
Bishop: Trey Lance Is Just Different
Prewitt: The Year of the Opt-Out Prospect
Rosenberg: Justin Fields, the Player and the Story Line
Kahler: The Search for 2021's Prospect X

YOU MAY LIKE

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the field
NFL

NFL Rumors: 49ers Not Expected to Trade Jimmy G Before Draft

The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with the third pick in the NFL draft, putting Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the team in doubt.

Aaron Rodgers looks to the stands during a break in the action of a Packers game
NFL

Report: 49ers Reached Out to Packers About Possible Rodgers Trade

Earlier this week, the Packers general manager said there's a "zero percent chance" the team trades its franchise quarterback.

Bruno Fernandes against Leeds
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. AS Roma

Manchester United and AS Roma meet in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, April 29.

Fox's Aqib Talib
Play
Extra Mustard

Aqib Talib's Honesty, Authenticity Make Him a Breath of Fresh Air

Aqib Talib reveals his Fox salary, says mock drafts are BS, raves about Peyton Manning.

nfl-draft-scene-2021-cleveland
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2021: Last-Minute News and Rumors

With just a few hours before the draft kicks off in Cleveland, here's Albert Breer's latest intel from making calls around the league.

Unai Emery coaching for Villarreal
Soccer

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Arsenal

Villarreal and Arsenal meet in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, April 29.

Florida and FSU football helmets sit on the ground
College

In Stunning Change, Florida Aims to Delay NIL Law One Year

State athletes were just two months away from being able to profit off their name, image and likeness in Florida.

Alabama's Herbert Jones dunks
Play
College Basketball

Men's College Basketball Season in Review: SEC

Alabama and Arkansas arrived in 2020–21, while familiar face Kentucky took a rare back seat.