Report: Tebow Recently Worked Out for Jaguars as a Tight End

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a possible tight end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, Tebow requested the workout with Jaguars tight end coach Tyler Brown, who was hired in February.

No decision has been made, according to ESPN.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida spent three seasons in the NFL—two seasons with the Broncos and one season with the Jets—throwing for a total of 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If Tebow signs with the Jaguars, he would reunite with his former college coach Urban Meyer, who was hired as Jacksonville's head coach this offseason.

Tebow played with the Patriots in the 2013 preseason and the Eagles in the 2015 preseason, but was released prior to the regular season each time.

In January, Tebow stated he would not be joining his former college coach in Jacksonville. However, during that time, Tebow was focused on spring training and his professional baseball career with the New York Mets organization.

"If [Meyer] decides to take a job, he’ll have my support," Tebow said in January. "He’s like a father figure to me. I believe he’ll do a great job.

“Obviously, me and coach are so close and so we’ve talked about a lot of different things over the years. But for me, I’m super excited about spring training, and so that’s where my focus kind of swirls right now.”

In February, Tebow retired from the Mets minor league system after four years in baseball. In three professional seasons, Tebow posted a .223/.299/.338 slash line with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 107 RBIs in 287 games.

