SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Broncos Trade Up to Steal North Carolina RB Javonte Williams at No. 35

Author:
Publish date:

Broncos fans, meet your new running back—Javonte Williams. 

In an early second-round trade, Denver sent its No. 40 and 114 picks to the Falcons in exchange for their No. 35 and 219 picks. In doing so, the Broncos leap-frogged Miami to snag the North Carolina star, who the Dolphins were rumored to have their eyes set on. 

Williams had a breakout season in 2020 as he and teammate Michael Carter formed the top running back duo in the country. They set an NCAA record against the Hurricanes, rushing for a total of 544 rushing yards between them (236 for Williams, 308 for Carter).

Williams finished the season ranked third in the FBS with 19 rushing touchdowns and sixth with 1,140 rushing yard. Williams ended the season ninth in the FBS by averaging 7.3 yards on his 157 carries.

He's the third running back off of the board, following Najee Harris and Travis Etienne from the first round on Thursday. 

Williams fills a gap for the Broncos left by Phillip Lindsay, who signed with Houston during free agency. The franchise does still have Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns last season. 

More NFL Draft Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Anderson Varejao Cavaliers 2014
NBA

Report: Anderson Varejão Rejoins Cavaliers for Remainder of Season

Varejão spent 12 seasons with the Cavaliers before going to play with the Warriors.

Oct 24, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Jakeen Harris (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
NFL

Broncos Leap-Frog Miami to Steal RB Javonte Williams

Broncos trade their picks (40 and 114) for Falcons' pick 35 and 219, leap-frogging Miami to steal UNC's Javonte Williams.

Ypsi Prep forward Emoni Bates (21) celebrates a play against SPIRE Academy during the second half at Central Academy in Ann Arbor, Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Play
College Basketball

Emoni Bates Decommits from MSU, Open to College or Pro

Bates has been heralded as a generational prospect and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 15.

Courtesy Oscar Diaz_II
Wrestling

AAA Is Returning for 'Rey de Reyes' Card

Lucha libre is back Saturday as AAA presents Rey de Reyes. It promises to be more colorful and less PG than WWE.

Florida and FSU football helmets sit on the ground
Play
College

Florida Changes Course, Will Make NIL Effective July 1

A whirlwind 48 hours in the Florida legislature saw state lawmakers reverse their plan to push their NIL law to 2022.

nfl-draft-new-england-patriots-mac-jones
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2021: Day 2 News and Rumors

With just a few hours before Rounds 2 and 3, here's Albert Breer's latest intel from making calls around the league.

Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar
MLB

MLB Fires Alomar After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Roberto Alomar will no longer work in Major League Baseball after it investigated a 2014 incident of sexual misconduct.

USATSI_15986259
Play
Gambling

2021 Kentucky Derby Best Bets and Wagering Breakdown

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s 147th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs, including the latest odds and his best bets.