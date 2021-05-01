Broncos Leap-Frog Miami to Steal RB Javonte Williams

Broncos fans, meet your new running back—Javonte Williams.

In an early second-round trade, Denver sent its No. 40 and 114 picks to the Falcons in exchange for their No. 35 and 219 picks. In doing so, the Broncos leap-frogged Miami to snag the North Carolina star, who the Dolphins were rumored to have their eyes set on.

Williams had a breakout season in 2020 as he and teammate Michael Carter formed the top running back duo in the country. They set an NCAA record against the Hurricanes, rushing for a total of 544 rushing yards between them (236 for Williams, 308 for Carter).

Williams finished the season ranked third in the FBS with 19 rushing touchdowns and sixth with 1,140 rushing yard. Williams ended the season ninth in the FBS by averaging 7.3 yards on his 157 carries.

He's the third running back off of the board, following Najee Harris and Travis Etienne from the first round on Thursday.

Williams fills a gap for the Broncos left by Phillip Lindsay, who signed with Houston during free agency. The franchise does still have Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

