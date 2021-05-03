Chad Johnson to Fight in Bout Before Mayweather vs. Paul

Chad Johnson to Fight in Exhibition Match Ahead of Mayweather vs. Paul

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will fight another celebrity or former athlete in an exhibition match as an undercard ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Mayweather's promotion group told ESPN.

Johnson is expected to compete in what will likely be a four-or-six-round exhibition.

Johnson, 43, talked about the opportunity in a clip he posted on Monday from his podcast, I AM ATHLETE, with former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

In the video, he says he was called by Leonard Ellerbe, Mayweather's manager, and asked if he was interested in the opportunity. Johnson would often train at Mayweather's boxing club during the offseason when he was still playing in the NFL and has kept a strong connection with Mayweather and his camp.

"Everything that I do in life I'm good at—except golf," Johnson said on the podcast.

Johnson said Ellerbe told him he could make $1 million for the fight.

The former wideout played for the Bengals, Patriots and Dolphins during his 11-year NFL career where he appeared in six Pro Bowls.

