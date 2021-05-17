Broncos Add Kelly Kleine in Historic Scouting Hiring

The Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager, the team announced Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the NFL.

"Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we're fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos," general manager George Paton said in a statement from the team. "Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.

Kleine follows Paton to Denver from Minnesota. She spent the last decade with the Vikings, with the last nine years working under Paton in the scouting department.

In Denver, she will report directly to Paton and will oversee the Broncos' video and equipment departments.

The Broncos will enter this season looking to make their first postseason since 2015, a year in which they won the Super Bowl.

