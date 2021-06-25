Dolphins' Waddle, Baker Deliver Water After Condo Collapse

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle were seen delivering water to the reunification center where displaced residents and families of those unaccounted for in the Surfside, Fl. condo collapse are staying.

Per CNN, FEMA has dispatched three Urban Search and Rescue teams to aid in the ongoing search and rescue activities. At least 159 people are still unaccounted for after the building partially collapsed on Thursday. Officials have said at least four people have died, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown at this time.

Hours after the tragedy, Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass left the team's arena to help load a truck with water, food and other essentials.

"This is 12 miles from our arena," Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director Steve Stowe said. "We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help."

