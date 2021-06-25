Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, Jerome Baker Deliver Water After Florida Condo Collapse

Author:
Publish date:

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle were seen delivering water to the reunification center where displaced residents and families of those unaccounted for in the Surfside, Fl. condo collapse are staying. 

Per CNN, FEMA has dispatched three Urban Search and Rescue teams to aid in the ongoing search and rescue activities. At least 159 people are still unaccounted for after the building partially collapsed on Thursday. Officials have said at least four people have died, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown at this time. 

Hours after the tragedy, Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass left the team's arena to help load a truck with water, food and other essentials.

"This is 12 miles from our arena," Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director Steve Stowe said. "We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help."

More NFL News: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Marquise Goodwin
NFL

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Olympics

Chicago Bears wideout Marquise Goodwin failed to qualify for the finals in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 19th out of 24 participants.

aaron nola
MLB

Nola Ties MLB Record With 10 Straight Strikeouts vs. Mets

Nola got his first 10 outs of Friday's game via the strikeout, tying the all-time record held by Mets legend Tom Seaver.

jaylen waddle
NFL

Dolphins' Waddle, Baker Deliver Water After Condo Collapse

Jaylen Waddle, Jerome Baker delivered water to the reunification center where displaced residents, families of those missing in the condo collapse are staying.

Jun 16, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editor s note: original photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

'Be Where Your Feet Are,' Says Scott O’Neil

76ers' CEO joins the pod to discuss the franchise's future.

reggie-miller-analyst
NBA

Villain to Villain: Trae Young Has Caught the Attention of Reggie Miller

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst talks NBA playoffs and being a villain.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts during his match against Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) in the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

2021 Wimbledon Men’s Seed Report

Predictions, dark horses to watch and key first-round matchups.

college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

NC State, Vandy CWS Game Delayed Due to COVID-19 Issues

COVID-19 issues among NC State's players delayed the start of Friday's game.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Week 1 Odds Update - Which Games are on the Move?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo analyzes the sharp line moves already taking place for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.