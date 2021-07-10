Former 49ers Tight End Greg Clark Dies at 49

Sports Illustrated home
Greg Clark, a former tight end for the 49ers and Stanford alum, has died. He was 49. 

His cause of death has not been released. Clark's family released a statement on Friday saying that Clark had been suffering from symptoms of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

"His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others, and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him," the statement read.

Clark's family said that it plans to participate in brain research to see if he had CTE. Clark played all four years of his NFL career with the 49ers, recording 92 catches for 909 yards and four touchdowns in 55 games. 

"Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the 49ers said in a statement. 

The 49ers traded up in the 1997 NFL Draft to select Clark in the third round. After Clark retired from football, he worked in real estate.

