NFL Rumors: Godwin, Robinson Not Close to Long-Term Deals

After Tampa Bay's Super Bowl victory in February, the Buccaneers managed to keep most of their team together including wide receiver Chris Godwin, who received the franchise tag this offseason.

Godwin garnering the franchise tag allows him to be paid among some of the best wide receivers in the league. However, the fifth-year veteran receiver—who is scheduled to make $15.98 million on his franchise tag—was hoping for a long-term deal.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that there is "nothing imminent" in Godwin receiving a long-term deal as the deadline to complete the draws closer.

Godwin, 25, is one of seven players who received the franchise tag and have not signed a long-term deal. The deadline to sign a multi-year deal is July 15. If a deal is not reached, players such as Godwin will play next season on a one-year tender.

Other players who received the franchise tag waiting to secure long-term deals include Jets safety Marcus Maye, Saints safety Marcus Williams, Washington Football Team's guard Brandon Scherff, Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton, Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

Godwin played a big part in the Buccaneers' offense during the 2020 season. He finished the regular season with 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. In Tampa Bay's postseason run to the Super Bowl, he recorded 16 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL rumors below:

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is another one of the league's seven players who was assigned the franchise tag and has not signed a long-term deal. His deal is unlikely ahead of next week's deadline. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

As the Seahawks prepare to report to training camp in three weeks, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said quarterback Russell Wilson's offseason drama is "all water under the bridge" now. (Nate Davis, USA Today Sports)

Free agent wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said "he has not decided anything" on whether he will come back for his 18th NFL season. (ESPN)

