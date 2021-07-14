Sherman Arrested, Charged With Burglary Domestic Violence

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman has been arrested and charged with "burglary domestic violence," per King County court records.

Sherman was denied bail. The alleged crime is being investigated as a felony, per NBC Sports' Joe Fann.

The former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback played five games for San Francisco in 2020 due to a calf strain. He is unsigned ahead of the 2021 season.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leader for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

This story will be updated with additional information.