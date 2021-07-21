Report: 49ers Sign Fred Warner to $95 Million Extension

Sports Illustrated home
Report: 49ers Sign Fred Warner to Five-Year, $95 Million Extension

Author:
Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner

The 49ers signed linebacker Fred Warner to a five-year, $95 million contract extension on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Warner will earn $40.5 million in guarantees, per Garafolo. He is now the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

Warner, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He tallied 125 tackles in 2020, adding a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. The BYU product has finished with 100-plus tackles in each of the last three seasons, including 124 as a rookie in 2018. 

The 49ers finished last in the NFC West last season at 6–10 after reaching the Super Bowl in 2019. 

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner
