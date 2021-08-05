Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Forbes: Average NFL Team Value Increases 14%, Cowboys Hold Top Spot

Author:
Publish date:

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing the NFL to drop 20% in revenue, the average value of NFL teams increased 14% in the past year to $3.48 billion, according to Forbes.

The increase marks the biggest gain five years. The jump is reportedly largely tied to the league's growing national media rights deals.

Forbes, which on Thursday released its ranking of the most valuable NFL teams, has the Cowboys, worth $6.5 billion, as its top team for the 15th straight year. They are followed by the Patriots ($5 billion value), Giants ($4.85 billion value), Rams ($4.8 billion value) and Washington Football Team ($4.2 billion value).

The reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers saw the biggest one-year increase in value, surging up 29% in value since Tom Brady's arrival. The Buccaneers are valued at $2.94 billion, per Forbes.

Forbes determines team value by looking at equity plus net debt, and adding the economics (including non-NFL revenue that accrues to the team’s owner) of the team’s stadium but not the value of the stadium real estate itself.

The Bills are ranked as the league's least valuable team, at $2.27 billion. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

sport-climbing-mens-gold-lead
Olympics

Spain's Alberto Ginés López Wins First Olympic Climbing Gold

Nathaniel Coleman took home the silver for Team USA in the sport's debut at the Games.

Sweden will play for gold at the Olympics
Olympics

U.S.-Less Gold Medal Game Speaks Well for Women's Soccer's Global Growth

It may not be good for the USWNT that it has missed out on another Olympic final, but a more crowded top tier will only push the sport forward in the long run.

Aug 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Dodger Stadium.
Play
MLB

Max Scherzer Delivers Dodgers Debut Fit for October

The three-time Cy Young winner's performance bolstered the hopes that Los Angeles can return to the World Series.

nfl-roger-goodell-commissioner-legacy
NFL

Forbes: Average NFL Team Value Increases 14%

The average value of NFL teams reportedly increased 14% in the past year, to $3.48 billion.

Eddy Alvarez
Play
Olympics

Eddy Alvarez to Be Third American to Medal at Summer, Winter Olympics

Alvarez will become just the third American ever, and sixth athlete ever, to medal at both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

Jessie Fleming scores for Canada.
Olympics

Olympic Women's Soccer Final's Time, Location Moved

The gold medal game between Canada and Sweden has been moved from 11 a.m. in Tokyo to 9 p.m. in Yokohama due to concerns over the heat.

Closeup of Bobby Eaton in the ring in 1991
Wrestling

Tag Team Great Bobby Eaton of Midnight Express Dies at 62

Eaton and the Midnight Express helped define tag team wrestling in the ’80s.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.