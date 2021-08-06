Josh Allen, Bills Agree to Six-Year Extension

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Josh Allen, Bills Agree to Six-Year Contract Extension

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Bills Mafia got the news they were anxiously waiting for on Friday—an extension for quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills announced that they agreed to terms on a new six-year extension with Allen. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed. His new deal will reportedly average $43 million per year. 

ESPN's Chris Mortensen was the first to break the extension news. 

The extension makes him the second highest average paid player in league history, and his reported guaranteed is the most all-time by almost $9 million, according to Spotrac. Based on the reported compensation, this marks Buffalo's largest contract since Marcell Dareus's $96.5 million. 

Allen, 25, had a breakout season during the 2020 campaign, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He broke single-season franchise records for touchdown passes (37), total touchdowns (46), passing yards (4,544), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2) and 300-yard games (eight). Allen finished the season as runner-up to Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers for MVP honors. 

Allen led the Bills to their first AFC East title in 25 years last season, which last occurred was before he was born (May 21, 1996) and while head coach Sean McDermott was still playing defensive back in college.

Allen, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will to replicate his success this season as the Bills look to make three consecutive postseason trips for the first time since 1993.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Reggie Jackson
NBA

NBA Rumors: Reggie Jackson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Clippers

Jackson's new deal is the maximum contract that Los Angeles could offer him under the league's new collective bargaining agreement rules

Derrick Lewis throws a punch in a UFC fight
MMA

Derrick Lewis Seeks Elusive Championship at UFC 265

Derrick Lewis has already racked up the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history but is still looking to put a title around his waist.

Quarterback Josh Allen jokingly makes fun of an assistant who dropped a perfect pass by teammate Jake Fromm during a training camp practice
NFL

Josh Allen, Bills Agree to Six-Year Extension

The quarterback's contract extension is reportedly worth $258 million and $150 million guaranteed.

kayak
Olympics

Everyone in Spain Knows Saúl Craviotto, but Not for Olympic Glory

The most successful Olympian in Spanish history is recognized all over the country—for his cooking skills.

Barstool Sports' David Portnoy
Play
Extra Mustard

Dave Portnoy Says Barstool Is in Talks to Broadcast a Major Sport

Is Barstool ready to shake up sports television?

kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo-nets-bucks-playoffs
NBA

Ranking Contenders After NBA Free Agency

Assessing the championship race after a busy week around the NBA.

climbing-medalists-tokyo-olympics-lead
Olympics

How Slovenia's Janja Garnbret Won Women's Climbing Gold

A look into the 22-year-old's triumph in the combined final, beating out Japan's Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi, who took home the silver and bronze, respectively.

jalen-green-2021-nba-draft
Play
NBA

Predicting the Next NBA Signature Sneaker Stars

Which players will earn their own shoe in a few years? Here’s a look at the best prospects.