Bills Clinch AFC East Title for First Time in 25 Years

The Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos, 48-19, clinching its first AFC East title in 25 years, which was before quarterback Josh Allen was born (May 21, 1996) and head coach Sean McDermott was still playing defensive back in college.

The 1995 team featured Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, who all led the Bills to a 10-6 record and an AFC East title—their sixth in eight years.

Then came the title drought.

The Bills are now 11-3 this season after Saturday night's victory. Allen led the way with 359 passing yards and four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. The 24-year-old has tallied 39 touchdowns so far this season, a franchise record.

However, the victory almost didn't happen as injuries plagued the Bills in the second half. A.J. Epenesa was evaluated for a head injury while Stefon Diggs, who had his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season, was taken to the locker room for his foot in the fourth.

NFL Network's Kim Jones reported that the team believes Diggs' injury "will not affect his availability going forward."

The Bills' offense tallied over 534 yards and gained 29 first downs against the Broncos.

The first half was a relatively slow one between the two teams with Buffalo heading into the half with a 21-13 lead after only scoring once in the first quarter.

However, the Bills scored twice in a 17-second span in the third quarter, and their momentum was unstoppable after that.

The Bills will face the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 28, giving the team plenty of time to celebrate and recover.