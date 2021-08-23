Report: Vikings Expected to Bring Back Pro Bowl DE Griffen

August 23, 2021
Report: Vikings Expected to Bring Back Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen

The Vikings are expected to sign veteran pass-rusher Everson Griffen, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end, spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Vikings. He has appeared in more than 140 games and recorded nearly 75 sacks with the franchise.

He opened the 2020 season as a member of the Cowboys but was traded mid-year to the Lions after playing seven games in Dallas. In total, Griffen, 33, totaled six sacks and 33 tackles in his combined stint with both teams.

Minnesota has stressed improving its defensive line this offseason, adding former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce and Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

The Vikings open their season on September 12 on the road against the Bengals.

