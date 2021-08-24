Report: Jags RB Etienne Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury

Bob Self via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is out indefinitely due to a midfoot strain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Etienne caught one pass for three yards and carried the ball once before exiting Monday's contest against New Orleans. He will require further testing to determine the extent of the injury, and he was spotted postgame wearing a protective boot.

The Clemson product was the second former Tiger to be selected by Jacksonville in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Etienne was taken with the No. 25 pick, 24 spots after the Jaguars selected ex-Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said postgame he doesn't know the severity of Etienne's injury. The rookie running back could be out of Jacksonville's lineup when it faces the Texans in Week 1.

Etienne and Co. will look to bring the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2021 following a three-year playoff drought. Jacksonville has made the postseason just three times since 2000, and the franchise has never reached the Super Bowl.

