August 25, 2021
Jets' Vinny Curry Will Miss 2021 Season With Rare Blood Disorder

Author:

Jets defensive end Vinny Curry will miss the 2021 football season after doctors diagnosed him with a blood disorder that will keep him away from the field for three to six months.

Curry, 33, tweeted that the blood disorder required "the removal of his spleen". After the surgery, Curry developed blood clots that forced him to go on blood thinners. 

"While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time," Curry said in a statement. "They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season."

"I am so grateful to all those who have reached out to me on the phone, through social media, and in person, I can promise them all that I will be back stronger and more determined than ever," he added.

The nine-year NFL veteran signed with the Jets in March after spending eight seasons with the Eagles, where he recorded 32.5 sacks. He was also part of the Eagles squad that won Super Bowl LII in 2017. 

Losing Curry for the season adds another blow to the Jets' defensive line. Defensive end Carl Lawson, a key offseason signing, suffered a ruptured Achilles on Aug. 19 and will miss the 2021 season, according to the New York Daily News.

The Jets will face the Eagles in their final preseason game on Aug. 27 before starting the regular season on Sept. 12 on the road against the Panthers. 

