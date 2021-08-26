Titans Place Ryan Tannehill on COVID-19 List

August 26, 2021
Titans Place Ryan Tannehill on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Titans placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Tannehill, who is vaccinated, will need to register two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin Tennessee, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. He could return to the Titans in time for their preseason finale on Saturday night after sitting out Tennessee's first two preseason matchups. 

"Ryan is feeling fine, feeling OK," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday. "He'll be engaged in the meetings. He'll be ready to go. He's a pro and has played in the league for a long time."

"We have the utmost confidence in him and his ability to prepare."

Tannehill said in July he was "in the process" of getting vaccinated at the start of Tennessee's training camp. He noted he originally did not intend to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but said NFL is "trying to force our hands."

Robinson said Thursday the Titans have reached a 97 percent vaccination rate among its players, though seven players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list during training camp and the preseason. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday

Tannehill will play in his ninth NFL season and his third with the Titans in 2021. He tallied a career-high 33 touchdown passes in 2020, adding seven scores on the ground. The Titans have reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, though the franchise has not appeared in a Super Bowl since 1999. 

