Cardinals Turn Around Mid-Flight as Hurricane Ida Looms

As Hurricane Ida barrels towards the Gulf Coast region and threatens to hit New Orleans as a Category 4 storm, the Saints canceled their preseason game against the Cardinals.

Arizona, however, was mid-flight when the announcement was made. In a tweet, the organization said their flight "is being diverted back to Phoenix."

The game was originally slated for Saturday, Aug. 28 at a 7 p.m. CT kickoff time, but that was later adjusted on Friday to a 12 p.m. CT kickoff in preparation for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Sunday.

The storm has continued to rapidly strengthen as it moves north, and the cancelation came shortly after Ida was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane, its winds hitting 75 miles per hour.

Ida made landfall in Cuba's Isle of Youth early Friday afternoon, and the National Hurricane Center said Louisiana and Mississippi could see flooding “10 to 15 feet above ground level.”

"The announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Gov. Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League," the Saints said in a statement. "The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane."

