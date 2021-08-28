Jaguars Trade Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

The Jaguars traded quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022, the team announced on Saturday.

Minshew, 25, will get a fresh start with Philadelphia. The Eagles are known to have three quarterbacks. Minshew will join Joe Flacco as a backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts. This move by Jacksonville comes a few days after Trevor Lawrence was named as the team's starting quarterback heading into the regular season.

The Eagles released quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew, according to the team. With the Jaguars' trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the sixth-round draft pick for Jacksonville can become a fifth rounder if Minshew plays 50% in three games.

During training camp, Minshew took snaps with the Jaguars first-team offense on different days. In two preseason appearances, he went 17-of-19 for 196 yards and two interceptions.

Through 23 games in two season with the Jaguars, Minshew threw for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Minshew put the league on notice in 2019 when he replaced an injured Nick Foles but ended being the starter later that season.

In 2020, the Mississippi native played in nine games, recording 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He started his first seven games in 2020 before revealing he suffered a thumb fracture and ligament strain following a loss to the Chargers after Week 7.

After returning for two games in December, Minshew finished last season on the bench after Jacksonville finished 1-15.

Minshew was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

