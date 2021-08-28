August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Jets Tie Preseason Finale With Last-Second Hail Mary

Author:

Leave it to the Jets to cap their preseason with a tie, but at least they did so in exciting fashion.

New York preserved an undefeated preseason when quarterback James Morgan found tight end Kenny Yeboah on a 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play of Friday's preseason finale. Yeboah hauled in the pass with zeros on the clock amid a scrum of defenders for his second score of the game.

Josh Adams scored on the subsequent two-point conversion attempt to tie things up at 31.

SI Recommends

In his first extended shot at playing time this preseason, Morgan completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 158 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Yeboah was his favorite target, hauling in four grabs for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss is one of six tight ends on the Jets' roster.

Under first-year head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets are expected to start rookie Zach Wilson in Week 1 against the Panthers. That game will pit New York against Sam Darnold, the team's first-round pick in 2018. The Jets have not posted a winning record since 2015 and have not made the playoffs since 2010.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jets hail mary
NFL

Jets Tie Preseason Finale With Last-Second Hail Mary

New York pulled off the wildest finish of the preseason with a 49-yard, game-tying Hail Mary as time expired.

kurt busch
NASCAR

Kurt Busch to Join Team Owned by Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin

Busch, who has 33 Cup victories in his career, will drive the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing in what will be his 23rd season.

Arizona Cardinals helmet
NFL

Cardinals Turn Around Mid-Flight as Hurricane Ida Looms

As Hurricane Ida approaches New Orleans, the Cardinals' preseason game against the Saints was canceled and Arizona turned around mid-flight.

The Nationals logo.
MLB

Report: Astros, Nationals to Mandate Vaccine for Non-Players

Washington and Houston became the first two teams to make the vaccination a factor of employment on Friday.

Jennacide and Thunder Rosa wrestling on the canvas
Play
Wrestling

NWA Highlights Female Wrestlers With All-Women ‘EmPowerrr’

Performers like Jenna Van Bemmel (aka Jennacide) will get a chance to take center stage at 'EmPowerrr.'

trevor bauer dodgers
MLB

Report: Pasadena Police File Bauer Investigation to DA

The district attorney's office will decide whether to bring criminal charges against the pitcher for sexual assault.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Gio Reyna scores for Dortmund
Soccer

Reyna Scores for Dortmund on Day He Makes Bundesliga History

U.S. star Gio Reyna is the youngest player to hit 50 Bundesliga appearances, and he marked the occasion with a goal for Borussia Dortmund.