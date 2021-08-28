Jets Tie Preseason Finale With Last-Second Hail Mary

Leave it to the Jets to cap their preseason with a tie, but at least they did so in exciting fashion.

New York preserved an undefeated preseason when quarterback James Morgan found tight end Kenny Yeboah on a 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play of Friday's preseason finale. Yeboah hauled in the pass with zeros on the clock amid a scrum of defenders for his second score of the game.

Josh Adams scored on the subsequent two-point conversion attempt to tie things up at 31.

In his first extended shot at playing time this preseason, Morgan completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 158 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Yeboah was his favorite target, hauling in four grabs for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss is one of six tight ends on the Jets' roster.

Under first-year head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets are expected to start rookie Zach Wilson in Week 1 against the Panthers. That game will pit New York against Sam Darnold, the team's first-round pick in 2018. The Jets have not posted a winning record since 2015 and have not made the playoffs since 2010.

