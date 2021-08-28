Dobbins Injures Knee, Is Carted Off Field in Preseason Finale

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins exited Saturday's preseason finale against Washington after injuring his left knee midway through the first quarter. The Ravens announced shortly after his departure that he would not return.

The injury occurred when Dobbins caught a screen pass from Lamar Jackson and was tackled by Washington linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk. He remained on the ground after the play was over and needed to be tended to by the medical staff. He was eventually helped off the field carted into the locker room.

Dobbins was a second-round draft pick by Baltimore last year and enjoyed a successful rookie campaign. He played in 15 games and ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns, the highest mark among Ravens running backs. Dobbins was also Jackson's most targeted pass-catcher out of the backfield, with 18 catches for 120 yards.

If Dobbins were to miss extended time, Gus Edwards would likely assume the lead running back role. Edwards, 26, has run for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns in three NFL seasons, all with the Ravens. He's tallied between 711 and 723 rushing yards in each year, and has not missed a game over the past two seasons.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, averaging 191.9 yards per game—more than 20 yards more than the next-highest team.

