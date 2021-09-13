September 13, 2021
Unchecked: Aaron Rodgers’ Last Dance Is Off to an Awful Start
Aaron Rodgers is correct to say the Packers' blowout loss to the Saints was just one game. When you hijack an offseason and compare yourself to Michael Jordan, the expectations are for more than awful, which is precisely the word I’d use to describe Rodgers in the loss.

Given everything that has taken place since he last played, it was embarrassing. And that’s ok to say. Because while Rodgers is certainly one of the best quarterbacks of all time, he’s also mastered the art of it’s everybody’s fault but mine.

For instance, most seemed to shade Green Bay when it came to the situation this summer and even though he had plenty of chances to win the NFC Championship Game, the fault for the loss was mostly laid at the feet of Matt LaFleur.

From the outside looking in, I’d put the Packers performance in Week 1 squarely on Aaron. Not only because he was terrible individually, 15 of 28 for 133 yards, no touchdowns, and 2 picks is a plainly paltry performance, but he was also only 4 of 15 when he had more than 2.5 seconds to throw, it’s hard to put that on his teammates.

Plus, it stands to reason the drama around him and his absence from the entire offseason program would leave the Packers less than fully prepared. For Rodgers’ sake, he needs to show that one game was an aberration immediately, or else he’ll be in jeopardy of being compared to Jordan Love rather than Michael.

Aaron Rodgers was no MJ on Sunday, he was no Jameis Winston either.

