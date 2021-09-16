NFL Week 2 Picks From the MMQB Staff

September 16, 2021
Week 2 Thursday Night Football Betting Preview
Week 2 Thursday Night Football Betting Preview
MMQB Staff Week 2 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in the season's second week? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
The solid slate of Week 1 NFL action is behind us. With a little more knowledge under our belts about what each team will look like in 2021, it's time to make our picks for Week 2.

The game of note in the NFL's second week is Sunday night's matchup between the Chiefs (1–0) and Ravens (0–1). The reigning AFC champs rolled over Baltimore 34–20 in the teams' Week 3 matchup a year ago. Now Lamar Jackson and Co. will be looking for their first win of the season after dropping an overtime heartbreaker to the Raiders last week.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

