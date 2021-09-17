Beasley, Ferguson Offer to Buy Tickets for Unvaccinated Fans

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bills' Beasley, Ferguson Offer to Buy Road Game Tickets for Unvaccinated Fans

Author:

With new health and safety protocols going in place at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium that will require any attendees 12 years old or older to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, two Bills players took action. 

Wide receiver Cole Beasley and long snapper Reid Ferguson offered to buy unvaccinated fans tickets to road games if fans were able to find them. 

"If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys," Beasley, one of the most vocal NFL players against vaccination mandates, tweeted earlier this week (sic). "DM me names and every thing snd I’ll figure out the best way to make it happen. Wish she could witness the mafia!" 

Ferguson tweeted a similar sentiment to another fan. 

The Bills are one of four NFL teams playing in stadiums where fans are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry, joining the Seahawks, Saints and Raiders. 

Hauquitz, who Beasley responded to, told The Buffalo News he's unvaccinated for multiple reasons, including "a lack of education about the COVID-19 vaccines." He feels the information available "seems to be one-sided." The father went on to say he's already had COVID-19 and has antibodies, which in his opinion are "just as good as the vaccine."

SI Recommends

Per an August 2021 report from the U.S. Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from a study based in Kentucky, unvaccinated individuals who previously contracted COVID-19 are almost two and half times more likely to develop the illness again compared to those who have been fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shot has been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. said in the announcement that, "While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product." 

Starting Sept. 26, all guests 12 years old or older at Highmark Stadium will be required to show proof of receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and all guests in that age range must be fully vaccinated beginning October 31. No exceptions are being given, and those younger than 12 will be required to wear a mask at all times, per WKBW in Buffalo

Beasley noted during training camp that "without having all the proper information, a player can feel misguided and unsure about a very personal choice."

"I'm not anti or pro vax. I'm pro choice," Beasley said in a statement. "The issue at hand is information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction that he may not be comfortable with."

"Safety does not solely mean avoiding the COVID virus," Beasley said. "Our health is now and years beyond which we are trying to protect with our personal choice by doing all the things we did in our protocols during the very successful 2020 NFL season."

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.
NFL

Beasley, Ferguson Offer to Buy Tickets for Unvaccinated Fans

The Bills wide receiver and long snapper told unvaccinated fans via social media that if they found tickets to road games, the players would buy them.

Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast
Play
Podcasts

Jimmy Kimmel and Cousin Sal | SI Media Podcast

Traina, Kimmel and Cousin Sal Hit on "Once Upon a Time in Queens," the 1980s, going viral and much more.

What Did They Miss: Packers RB Aaron Jones and Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue - IMAGE
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 2: Five Targeted Best Bets

Wager confidently with Week 2 betting analysis on these over/under bets

Jonathan Gresham raises his arms in the ring
Wrestling

Breakout Star Jonathan Gresham Gets Big Opportunity vs. Suzuki

On top of his work in ROH, Gresham’s current stretch of dates on the indies and in NJPW will help boost his profile.

Germany celebrating against Portugal
Soccer

Germany, Portugal Latest to Critique FIFA's Biennial World Cup Pitch

The federations issued statements that were strongly opposed to the idea of staging a men's World Cup every two years.

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts with teammates after he scored on a long touchdown pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

College Football Week 3 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis & Picks

A closer look at several key Week 3 NCAAF games for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.

nfl-matthew-stafford-rams-great-quarterbacks
Play
NFL

Teams Know Having a Great QB Is More Important Than Ever

How Week 1 reinforced a truism we saw play out this offseason. Plus, previewing Week 2 with the best games to watch and more.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up against the Tennessee Titans
Play
NFL

Four NFL Players Who Deserve Signature Sneakers

Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley are the latest football players to receive their own trainers. Which other stars should have them?