September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Eagles' Brandon Graham Suffered Season-Ending Achilles Tear

Author:

Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham is done for the season after tearing his achilles tendon against the 49ers on Sunday, per multiple reports. The news was first reported by longtime NFL reporter Derrick Gunn and later confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

On a play in the second half, Graham attempted to get to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but wobbled and appeared to suffer a non-contact injury. He attempted to limp back to the sideline but was helped off the field and was eventually carted off back to the locker room. 

After the Eagles lost 17–11, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters the team was "fearful" of what Graham's injury might be but were unsure what it was as of yet. The MRI will be Monday morning but with the specific injury "they know" what it is, per NFL Network.

SI Recommends

Graham, 33, was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after posting eight sacks and 46 total tackles in his 11th NFL season. He was drafted by the Eagles in 2010 and has played for Philadelphia ever since.  

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brandon Graham after sustaining an injury.
NFL

Report: Eagles' Graham Out for Season With Torn Achilles

Graham suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury while attempting to get to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter of Sunday's game.

joe-burrow-bengals
NFL

Burrow Throws Three Straight INTs in Loss to Bears

Joe Burrow had an afternoon he'd like to forget in Chicago on Sunday.

Penn State fans celebrate their win vs. Auburn.
College Football

Clemson, Ohio State Slip; Penn State Sixth in AP Top 25

Nineteen ranked teams have lost through the first three weeks of the season, the most through three weeks in the history of the poll.

Zach Wilson
NFL

Jets' Wilson Tosses Four Interceptions in Home Debut

On Sunday, Zach Wilson surpassed his interception total during his final year at BYU throwing four picks vs. the Patriots.

tua tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

Week 2 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates: Tua Carted Off

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent rib injury.

tua-tagovailoa-carted-off
NFL

Tua Carted Off vs. Bills, Ruled Out With Rib Injury

Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of the Dolphins' matchup with the Bills.

Tyrod Taylor
NFL

Texans' Taylor Ruled Out vs. Browns With a Hamstring Injury

Tyrod Taylor appeared to suffer the injury on a scramble that ended up in a touchdown with 8:32 to go in the second quarter.

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Haaland Stuns With Acrobatic Goal in Dortmund Win

Erling Haaland's second goal for Borussia Dortmund in a win against Union Berlin on Sunday came on a stunning sideways kick that lofted the ball into the net from 17 yards.