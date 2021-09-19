Report: Eagles' Graham Out for Season With Torn Achilles

Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham is done for the season after tearing his achilles tendon against the 49ers on Sunday, per multiple reports. The news was first reported by longtime NFL reporter Derrick Gunn and later confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On a play in the second half, Graham attempted to get to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but wobbled and appeared to suffer a non-contact injury. He attempted to limp back to the sideline but was helped off the field and was eventually carted off back to the locker room.

After the Eagles lost 17–11, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters the team was "fearful" of what Graham's injury might be but were unsure what it was as of yet. The MRI will be Monday morning but with the specific injury "they know" what it is, per NFL Network.

Graham, 33, was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after posting eight sacks and 46 total tackles in his 11th NFL season. He was drafted by the Eagles in 2010 and has played for Philadelphia ever since.

