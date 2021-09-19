Frank Gore Training for Potential Boxing Match

September 19, 2021
Report: Veteran RB Frank Gore Turns Down NFL Calls, Instead Focusing on Boxing

Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore has received calls from NFL teams inquiring about his interest in a return to the field, but has declined them as he trains for a possible second act in boxing, he told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gore, 38, told NFL Network, "we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."

According to NFL Network, a "high-profile" fight is in the works for Gore.

"I just fell in love with how hard it is," Gore said. "I felt like, 'Man, I couldn't fight.' And I always like a challenge. So I kept doing it and doing it and I saw myself getting better and better."

Gore told NFL Network he has not fully made up his mind if he wants to retire from football, but that he has focused on fight training over the past five weeks.

He spent last season with the Jets, rushing for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Gore, who played 16 seasons, is third on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list, running for 16,000 yards.

MAQB: What Jameis Winston Learned From Drew Brees
MMQB: Jimmy Garoppolo Has Learned to Live With His Unusual Situation
How Will Joe Judge Hold Himself Accountable?
Patrick Graham Is Creating a Defensive Masterpiece

