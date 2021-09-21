Aaron Jones Loses Chain With Father's Ashes Scoring TD

September 21, 2021
Aaron Jones Wore Chain With Father's Ashes During MNF, Loses Them Scoring TD

Author:

Aaron Jones took the field on Monday night with a heavy heart, playing in his first home game since his father's passing in April. A few hours later, he walked off of Lambeau Field with a signature four-touchdown performance in a 35-17 Packers win that he said afterward his father would be proud of.

There was just one problem: Somewhere in one of those four touchdowns, he lost his chain.

Speaking with ESPN's Lisa Salters in a post-game interview, Jones revealed that he had been wearing a chain that contained some of his father's ashes during the game. Somewhere along the way, the chain fell off.

"He was really on my heart. I actually have a chain with a football, and his ashes are in it. I scored, and it fell off in the end zone," Jones said. "I'll go look for it, but I know he'd be happy. He'd be like, 'If you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.'"

Jones finished the game with 115 yards from scrimmage and four scores (one rushing, three receiving). That ties him for the most touchdowns in Lambeau Field history, as well as the most ever scoring on Monday Night Football.

Jones said the grounds crew was looking for the chain, and was optimistic it would turn up. Of how his father would feel about his historic performance, Jones smiled and said he thought his dad would be proud of him.

"I think he'd be very proud of me," Jones said. "He'd tell me to continue to work, and this is only the beginning. Continue to stack success and be humble, but be proud."

