Bettor Loses $726,959 Parlay As Packers Beat Lions

One bettor missed out on the parlay of a lifetime on Monday night as the Packers secured a 35-17 win over Jared Goff and the Lions.

A bettor placed $25 on a 16-game parlay for Week 2, entering Monday night's matchup at a perfect 15-for-15 on this week's slate of NFL games, first reported by Yahoo Sports. If the 16th and final leg of the parlay cashed, the bettor would have won $726,959.

All the bettor needed was for the Lions to pull out the upset victory at Lambeau Field.

The wager looked promising through the game's first 30 minutes as the Lions entered the locker room up 17-14. But things quickly fell off the rails for Dan Campbell's squad. Detroit was outscored 21-0 in the second half, allowing touchdowns on three straight drives after the intermission. Detroit fell short of its first win of 2021, and the gambler in question fell short of one of the best parlays in recent memory.

The Packers were an 11.5 point favorite at home entering the matchup. The Lions sat at +425 on the money-line an hour before kickoff. Green Bay will have another prime time contest in Week 3 as it faces the 49ers on Sunday Night Football, while the Lions will likely be heavy underdogs once again in a matchup with the Ravens.

More NFL Coverage: