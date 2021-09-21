September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bettor Loses Potential 16-Team, $726,959 Parlay As Packers Beat Lions

Author:

One bettor missed out on the parlay of a lifetime on Monday night as the Packers secured a 35-17 win over Jared Goff and the Lions. 

A bettor placed $25 on a 16-game parlay for Week 2, entering Monday night's matchup at a perfect 15-for-15 on this week's slate of NFL games, first reported by Yahoo Sports. If the 16th and final leg of the parlay cashed, the bettor would have won $726,959.

All the bettor needed was for the Lions to pull out the upset victory at Lambeau Field. 

SI Recommends

The wager looked promising through the game's first 30 minutes as the Lions entered the locker room up 17-14. But things quickly fell off the rails for Dan Campbell's squad. Detroit was outscored 21-0 in the second half, allowing touchdowns on three straight drives after the intermission. Detroit fell short of its first win of 2021, and the gambler in question fell short of one of the best parlays in recent memory.

The Packers were an 11.5 point favorite at home entering the matchup. The Lions sat at +425 on the money-line an hour before kickoff. Green Bay will have another prime time contest in Week 3 as it faces the 49ers on Sunday Night Football, while the Lions will likely be heavy underdogs once again in a matchup with the Ravens. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

jared-goff-lions-packers
Betting

Bettor Loses $726,959 Parlay As Packers Beat Lions

One bettor was a perfect 15-for-15 on NFL games this weekend, but his wager didn't cash on Monday night.

Sep 15, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13), wearing number 21, hits a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB

Salvador Pérez Breaks Single-Season HR Record by Catchers

The Royals catcher surpassed Reds' Johnny Bench's 1970 record of 45 as a 22-year-old.

A marathon
Track and Field

Half-Marathon Winner DQ'd After Running Wrong Race

Omar Ahmed signed up to run the 10k race in Sunday's Great Bristol Run only to finish first in the half marathon when he took the wrong route.

maqb-week-2-sam-darnold-ravens-carson-wentz
Play
NFL

MAQB: Sam Darnold Has More Support Around Him Now

The former Jets QB is in a much better position to succeed now that he's gotten a fresh start. Plus, will teams copy the Ravens' plans against the Chiefs?

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hypes the fans vs Auburn
College Football

Can Fresh Faces Crash These Conference Title Games?

Why this could be the year a team like Ohio State, Clemson or Oklahoma gets tripped up before championship week.

Carson Wentz after being tackled.
NFL

Wentz's Week 3 Status in Doubt Due to Sprained Ankles

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's status for Sunday's game against the Titans is "too early to tell" Colts coach Frank Reich said.

Richard Sherman with the 49ers.
NFL

Arians: Bucs Gauging Interest in Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman, 33, pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanors after an incident in July and could still face legal repercussions.

The USMNT huddles during a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

The Overlooked Impact on National Teams in a Biennial World Cup Universe

FIFA's push for a World Cup every two years would change the dynamic and structure of national teams forever.