September 22, 2021
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski Makes Clear That He Does, In Fact, Watch Film

Author:

Rob Gronkowski told Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2's broadcast of Monday Night Football earlier this week that he doesn't watch any film. But the Buccaneers tight end, as it turns out, was just joking around. 

Gronkowski clarified Wednesday that he doesn't just get tips about the game plan from Tom Brady, and that he does in fact watch film before games.

"I actually watch tons of film. An overload of film. I will probably blame [PR director] Nelson [Luis] over there. He asked me eight times to go on the show. I told him, 'It's not a good idea.' They always get me in that type of silly atmosphere and that's what happened," Gronkowski said jokingly, per ESPN. "Now Coach [Bruce Arians] threatened me. I don't get my vet day anymore."

Apparently, he might be watching too much film, at least for his girlfriend's taste (in his opinion). 

"Trust me, I watch so much film that my girlfriend gets mad at me. She friggin' throws s--- at me sometimes, I'm watching so much film," Gronkowski joked, per ESPN. "Sometimes I go home and she's like, 'You've been gone all day and now you're studying, you've got your iPad out,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, I've gotta get into it. I gotta learn.'"

However, his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, denied that this happened, saying on Twitter that Gronkowski was "in a silly mood at practice today where he just says things to say them."

Fans called into question whether Gronkowski was serious with his offhanded comment to the Manning brothers. 

"My teammate [Cameron] Brate just asked me the other day, 'Rob, I have a serious question: Do you ever watch film?'" Gronkowski said on Monday's broadcast. "And I said, 'No, I don't. I just run by guys, if I'm feeling good, I'm feeling good.'

Gronkowski is known for his antics but he's still putting in the work, tallying four touchdowns in the season's first two weeks. 

