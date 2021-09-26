September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence Throws Pick-Six on Botched Flea Flicker Attempt

Author:

It's been a bit of a rude awakening in the NFL for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as he continues the first month of his rookie season.

Lawrence tossed five interceptions in his first two professional games, losses to the Texans and Broncos. Things didn't get much better on Sunday afternoon. Lawrence threw perhaps the ugliest interception of 2021 in the third quarter, throwing a disastrous pick off his back foot on a botched flea flicker.

We shouldn't be too hard on Lawrence as he adjusts to the professional game. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft threw a dime of a touchdown to wideout DJ Chark in the second quarter, and he tallied four touchdowns through two weeks. Even if Lawrence racks up the interceptions in 2021, his future as a franchise quarterback still remains clear. 

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor-lawrence-jaguars (1)
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Throws Pick-Six on Botched Flea Flicker

The Jaguars rookie quarterback had another welcome-to-the-NFL moment on Sunday afternoon.

jaguars-cardinals-kick-6
NFL

Jags Score Kick-Six TD as Cardinals Miss 68-Yard FG

The Jaguars carried some serious momentum into the locker room on Sunday after returning a missed field goal for a touchdown to close the first half.

Clemson Tigers
College Football

Clemson Falls to No. 25, Alabama Stays No. 1 in AP Poll

Clemson took a tumble down the AP Top 25 on Sunday after a double-overtime loss to N.C. State.

Dustin Hopkins
NFL

WFT Kicker Dustin Hopkins Recovers Own Kickoff

The seventh-year kicker fell on his own kick midway through the second quarter of Washington's game vs. the Bills.

aj-brown-titans-raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Live Blog: Sterling Shepard, A.J. Brown, James White

A handful of NFL players were injured during the first set of games in Week 3.

Utah Football
College Football

Police: Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Killed in Shooting

A University of Utah football player has been killed in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said.

Padres Hat
MLB

Mother, Toddler Die After Fall at Petco Park

Police said a mother and her two-year-old son fell to their deaths Saturday afternoon at Petco Park, home of the Padres.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.