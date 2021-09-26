Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kickoff midway through the second quarter of Washington's game vs. the Bills.

The kickoff landed just inside Buffalo's 20-yard-line and bounced back toward Hopkins and the rest of the kicking team, allowing the Washington kicker to eventually fall on the loose football.

Hopkins's kickoff followed a 73-yard touchdown reception by Antonio Gibson. And, as a result of the recovery, Washington retained the football and needed just six plays to score a second touchdown in just over a two-minute span to cut the Buffalo lead to 21—14.

