September 26, 2021
NFL
WFT Kicker Dustin Hopkins Recovers Own Kickoff

Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kickoff midway through the second quarter of Washington's game vs. the Bills.

The kickoff landed just inside Buffalo's 20-yard-line and bounced back toward Hopkins and the rest of the kicking team, allowing the Washington kicker to eventually fall on the loose football.

Hopkins's kickoff followed a 73-yard touchdown reception by Antonio Gibson. And, as a result of the recovery, Washington retained the football and needed just six plays to score a second touchdown in just over a two-minute span to cut the Buffalo lead to 21—14.

