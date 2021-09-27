September 27, 2021
Publish date:

'How Could You Not be Romantic About Football?': Internet Reacts to Packers' Walk-Off Win

Author:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just 37 seconds left to drive down the field with his team down 28–27. And in typical Rodgers fashion, Green Bay did just that to set up Mason Crosby for the game-winning 50-yard field goal for the walk-off.

The reigning MVP finished the game with 261 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the game, he left fans at home with just one question.

"How could you not be romantic about football?" Rodgers asked in a postgame interview with Michele Tafoya on Sunday Night Football

The internet reacted accordingly and tweets that praised both Rodgers and Crosby for their clutch performances on SNF flooded timelines across the country. Some of the best reactions after the thriller at Levi's Stadium: 

