Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark fractured his left ankle in Thursday night's game against the Bengals, the team announced. He will be out indefinitely with the injury, Rapoport added.

Chark suffered the injury during the Jaguars' opening drive. As running back James Robinson took the handoff, he was running behind offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor and Chark, who was the outside blocker. Chark ran into Taylor as the lineman attempted to make the block. Taylor eventually fell to the ground and rolled up on Chark's ankle.

Chark was immediately carted off the field and shortly thereafter was ruled out of the game.

The Pro Bowl receiver entered the game needing 50 receiving yards to pass Pete Mitchell (2,091) on the all-time receiving yards list and move up to No. 15 in franchise history.

Chark has caught seven passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season. The Jaguars lead the Bengals 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Jaguars also ruled out offensive lineman A.J. Cann with a knee injury.

More NFL Coverage: