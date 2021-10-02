Report: Rob Gronkowski Ruled Out for Game vs Patriots

October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Ruled Out for Game vs Patriots

Author:

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will be without his partner in crime, Rob Gronkowski, when the Buccaneers take the field against the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski did not make trip to New England due to ongoing complications from his rib injury he suffered and has been ruled out, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The five-time Pro Bowler suffered the injury when he caught a pass and was hit in the midsection by Rams' Terrell Lewis early in the third quarter. He left the game before returning later on in the quarter, finishing with four catches and 55 yards in the Buccaneers' loss to the Rams. 

Gronkowski spent nine seasons (2010-18) with the Patriots where he recorded 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. His 79 scores are the most receiving touchdowns in the franchise history.

He also recorded 81 receptions for 1,163 yards in 16 postseason games with the Patriots. Gronkowski is 15 yards shy from surpassing Greg Olsen for the fifth most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

The Buccaneers will square off against the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. 

