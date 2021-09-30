September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

MMQB Staff Week 4 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in the season's fourth week? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:

The NFL's Week 3 action was nothing short of spectacular. Justin Tucker walked things off for the Ravens in Detroit with a legendary 66-yard game-winner, while the Packers' Mason Crosby did the same in San Francisco. The upcoming Week 4 slate promises more dramatics.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford's undefeated Rams. Then on Sunday night, Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium to face Bill Belichick and the 1–2 Patriots for the first time since his departure.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

SI Recommends

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

More NFL Coverage:

8 Things to Know After Week 3: The NFL Is Wide-Open
What Should We Make of Some of These Surprising Starts?
NFL Power Rankings: Rams Are for Real, Chiefs Still in Top 10
Big Ben Is a Convenient Scapegoat, But Steelers Have Larger Issues

YOU MAY LIKE

kyler-murray
NFL

NFL Week 4 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes its picks for Cardinals-Rams, Buccaneers-Patriots and more.

Juan Soto's batting stance
MLB

Juan Soto Is Teaching Us the Thrill of the Take

The 22-year-old Nationals superstar possesses unprecedented plate discipline for his day and age, and it's made him one of the most fearsome hitters in baseball.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.

cardinals
MLB

Cardinals' 17-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Brewers

The Cardinals' franchise-record 17-game winning streak came to a close a day after they clinched the second wild-card spot in the National League.

clippers logo
NBA

Clippers Video Assistant Dies in Car Accident

Assane Drame, 26, had worked with the Clippers digital content group since 2019, when he joined the organization as an intern.

NCAA logo sits on grass
College

The Next Frontier in College Sports: Unionization

Wednesday's advisory from the National Labor Relations Board is the latest splash in an era of change for college sports.

marcus semien
MLB

Semien Breaks Single-Season HR Record for Second Basemen

Semien breaks a 48-year-old record held by Davey Johnson with his 44th home run of the season.

Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Mahomes Thrilled About Chiefs Signing Josh Gordon

"Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated," Mahomes said of Gordon on Wednesday.