NFL Week 4 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Who's getting a W in the season's fourth week? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

The NFL's Week 3 action was nothing short of spectacular. Justin Tucker walked things off for the Ravens in Detroit with a legendary 66-yard game-winner, while the Packers' Mason Crosby did the same in San Francisco. The upcoming Week 4 slate promises more dramatics.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford's undefeated Rams. Then on Sunday night, Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium to face Bill Belichick and the 1–2 Patriots for the first time since his departure.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

