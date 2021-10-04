Federal authorities executed a search warrant at the Washington Football Team’s training facility and at a nearby home on Friday in connection to an investigation into head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, according to NBC Sports Washington's J.P. Finlay, Julie Carey and Grant Paulsen.

Vermillion, who is in his second season with the team, was placed on administrative leave Monday for what the team said was an "ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club."

No information regarding the investigation itself has been released. Per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office searched the facility.

Vermillion did not travel with the team this past weekend for its game at Atlanta.

"I’m not going to comment how I personally feel about what’s going on," coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday.

Prior to joining the Football Team, Vermillion had spent 18 seasons as the head athletic trainer for the Panthers. He worked under Rivera for nine of those seasons.

