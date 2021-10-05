October 5, 2021
Chargers vs. Raiders Delayed Due to Lightning Despite Indoor Stadium

The roof at SoFi Stadium wasn't prevent a weather delay on Monday Night as the Chargers hosted the Raiders in Los Angeles. 

The contest originally scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET is now slated to begin at 8:50 p.m. ET, per ESPN's Suzy Kolber

SoFi Stadium has openings in its upper deck, allowing breeze and potentially rain into the stands, per NFL Network's Nick Shook. NFL officials are reportedly "exercising caution" in delaying the contest. 

The Chargers enter Monday night at 2–1, while the Raiders lead the AFC West at 3–0. 

