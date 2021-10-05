October 5, 2021
Brady Says His Favorite Team to Beat is Giants, Least is Patriots

Author:

After Sunday night's victory over the Patriots, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had officially beaten all 32 teams in the NFL. On the Let’s [Expletive Deleted] Go! podcast, Brady shared who his favorite and least favorite team to beat is. 

“Holy cow, that’s a good question,” Brady told Jim Gray. “The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that, because they’ve taken away some really, you know, I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that. And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots."

"Again, those are my guys, man," he added. "Those are the other warriors that I went to battle with for so long. I’ve had a lot of battles over the years with different teams, there’s a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but glad I’m through with the one last night.”

Brady has a long history with both franchises having played in New England for 20 seasons where he won six Super Bowls. Manning and the Giants are responsible for two of Brady's three losses in Super Bowls. 

